EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $319,661.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,667.75 or 0.99689381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00036911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00119382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004288 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

