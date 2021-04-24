Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $984,048.54 and $267.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

