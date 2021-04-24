Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $135.88 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $135.88 million and $1.20 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

