Effect.AI Market Cap Hits $15.55 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $42,353.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00298904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

