Egretia (EGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.43 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $7.60 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars.

