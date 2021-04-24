eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of eHealth worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

EHTH opened at $67.28 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

