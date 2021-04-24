Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.39 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $85.91 million and $144,708.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00459203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,554,550 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

