Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.91 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $85.91 million and approximately $144,708.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00459203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,554,550 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

