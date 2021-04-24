Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 34% against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $33,710.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00091064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00650488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.01 or 0.07751105 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

