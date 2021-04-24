Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $350.79 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $350.79 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 390.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,857,568,047 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

