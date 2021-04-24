Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.60

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 140.70 ($1.84). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 140.70 ($1.84), with a volume of 980,515 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60. The stock has a market cap of £817.19 million and a PE ratio of -16.75.

Get Elementis alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69). Also, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.