Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

