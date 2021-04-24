Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

