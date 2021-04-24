Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

