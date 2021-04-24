Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,975 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

NYSE:LLY opened at $188.72 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

