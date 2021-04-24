Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Cap of $261,128.40

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $261,128.40 and $181.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.80 or 0.04465509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,159,013 coins and its circulating supply is 44,107,682 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

