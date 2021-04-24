Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,560 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 94.8% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of AJG opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $138.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

