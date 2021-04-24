Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,851 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. General Dynamics comprises about 2.0% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

