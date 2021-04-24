Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NYSE:NOC opened at $342.04 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $352.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

