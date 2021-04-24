Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

