Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

