Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $100.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.