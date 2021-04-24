Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises about 1.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $165.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

