Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

