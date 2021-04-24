Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.