Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ALL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.