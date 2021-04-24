Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

