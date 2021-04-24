Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in The Southern by 10.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

