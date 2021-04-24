Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after acquiring an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

