Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Anthem makes up about 1.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.37. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.