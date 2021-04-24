Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

