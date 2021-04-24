Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,963 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 670,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 48.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 125.5% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.