Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 153.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

SLV stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

