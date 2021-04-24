Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 203,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,862.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

