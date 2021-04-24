Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

