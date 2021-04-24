Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after buying an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after buying an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

