Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 14,015 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

