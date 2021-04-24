Elrond Price Tops $149.51 (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $149.51 or 0.00295273 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $117.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044563 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025821 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,585,959 coins and its circulating supply is 17,347,588 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

