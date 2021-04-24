Elysian Market Capitalization Hits $365,629.94 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $365,629.94 and approximately $1.08 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00091222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00642805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.60 or 0.07722204 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

