Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0133 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $253,545.12 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

