Emercoin Price Down 11.8% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $20,374.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,319,420 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.