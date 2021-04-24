Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $21,768.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,316,140 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

