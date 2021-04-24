Emirex Token (EMRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $624,433.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $624,433.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.08 or 0.08132797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00638108 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

EMRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

