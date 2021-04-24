Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Employers worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Employers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Employers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

