Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.14 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $60.81 million and $419,618.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.