Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $76.44 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $76.44 million and approximately $612,740.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.70 or 0.00491042 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00206974 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029786 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

