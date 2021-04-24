Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00006089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $121.96 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.58 or 0.00297893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,887,570 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

