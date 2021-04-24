EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 47.8% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 66.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $215,907.72 and $22,039.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00017737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00056176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.53 or 0.00647278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.22 or 0.08120960 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.