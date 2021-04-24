EnterCoin Reaches Market Cap of $131,118.18 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $131,118.18 and approximately $26,622.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00091380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00053826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00656654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.57 or 0.07564931 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

