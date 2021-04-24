Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

EPD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 4,067,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

